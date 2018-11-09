Chronic Wasting Disease suspected in second white-tailed deer in Issaqueena Co.

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A free-range, 2.5-year-old female white-tailed deer collected in Issaquena County on November 1 has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from initial testing.
This is the second animal to test positive for the disease in Issaquena County.
A sample will be sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa for a definitive test.
MDWFP encourages hunters to assist with CWD monitoring efforts by voluntarily submitting samples for testing. A list of CWD sample collection locations can be found here.
