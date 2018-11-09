Chronic Wasting Disease suspected in second white-tailed deer in Issaqueena Co.

Chronic Wasting Disease suspected in second white-tailed deer in Issaqueena Co.
A white-tailed deer
By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 9, 2018 at 5:25 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 6:30 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A free-range, 2.5-year-old female white-tailed deer collected in Issaquena County on November 1 has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from initial testing.

This is the second animal to test positive for the disease in Issaquena County.

[ RELATED: Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in a Mississippi white-tailed deer ]

A sample will be sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa for a definitive test.

MDWFP encourages hunters to assist with CWD monitoring efforts by voluntarily submitting samples for testing. A list of CWD sample collection locations can be found here.

For more information regarding CWD in Mississippi, visit their website or call 601-432-2199. You can also follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.