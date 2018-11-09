Chief Justice William Waller announces he will retire in January 2019

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Chief Justice William L. Waller Jr. announced on Friday that he will retire on January 31, 2019.
“I have elected to tender my resignation and retire from public service effective January 31, 2019, completing more than 21 years of service on the Mississippi Supreme Court and 10 years as Chief Justice," he said in a statement. "It has been my highest privilege to be elected as a Justice of the Supreme Court and serve as Chief Justice of Mississippi.”
Waller was elected in November 1996 and took office in January 1998. He was re-elected in 2004 and 2012. He was a presiding justice for five years and became Chief Justice in January 2009.
He is the oldest son of the late Governor Bill Waller, Sr., and the late Carroll Overton Waller. He was in private law practice in the firm of Waller and Waller in Jackson from 1977 to January 1998. He served as municipal judge for the city of Jackson from January 1995 until July 1996.
The Governor will appoint a Justice to the District 1, Place 1 position on the court. The next election for the seat is in November 2020 and the next eight-year term will begin in January 2022.
Upon retirement, Waller plans to become a senior status judge and remain active in Access to Justice and other administration of justice endeavors. He wants to teach as an adjunct professor at the University of Mississippi School of Law and Mississippi College School of Law.
