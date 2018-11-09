Chain reaction crash sends car into Jackson home

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Witnesses on scene told our crew that a woman suffered minor injuries and a baby is okay after two cars crashed at the intersection of Westway Street and Ridgeland Drive Friday morning.
One of those cars, which appeared to be an Expedition with two people inside, left the road and crashed into the living room of a home that wasn’t occupied.
We have been told by witnesses that the two people inside that vehicle walked away unharmed.
According to Sgt. Holmes with JPD, a woman was transported with moderate injuries. The baby was not harmed.
Witnesses told our crew that the woman and infant were in the black car that did not crash into the home.
Ridgeland Drive is closed off at this point.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.