Treasurer Fitch and Mayor Morris invite local residents to find their unclaimed property at Florence Day

FLORENCE, MS (WLBT) - On Saturday, November 10, staff from State Treasurer Lynn Fitch’s office will be available at Florence Day to help area residents search the State’s unclaimed property list and file claims for their funds.
“Since I took office as Treasurer in January 2012, my office has distributed over $90 million in unclaimed property,” said Treasurer Fitch. “This represents 56% of all the funds distributed through the State unclaimed property program since it began in 1982. We have been so successful thanks to partnerships with local and state elected leaders and I appreciate Mayor Morris inviting us to join him in helping Florence residents claim their money. It’s a great economic stimulus program and can make a real impact in people’s lives.”
“Florence Day is already a great day for family fun and community fellowship,” said Florence Mayor Bob Morris. “The only thing that might make it better is finding money with the help of Treasurer Fitch’s unclaimed property team! Come join us at Florence Day and make sure to stop by Treasurer Fitch’s table while you’re here.”
Unclaimed property specialists from the Treasurer’s office will be available:
Saturday, November 10, 2018 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hemphill Park, Highway 468, Florence
Staff will be available to help people search the State’s unclaimed property list and begin the claims process. Individuals planning to attend are encouraged to bring the following to expedite their claims:
- Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, etc.)
- Your Social Security Card
- Proof of address (utility bill, etc.)
- Proof of name change (marriage license, divorce decree, etc.)
- If the owner is deceased, bring the death certificate, will, obituary, or affidavit of death
Individuals can always check the State’s full listing at www.treasurerlynnfitch.com to see if the State has any money in their name, as well. It is constantly being updated.
