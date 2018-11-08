Grenade-shaped belt buckle halts trains in Madrid, Barcelona

In this image issued on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018 by the Catalan regional police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, a security scanner image shows a suspicious object found in a suitcase of a female rail passenger in Barcelona, Spain. A hand grenade-shaped belt buckle in the suitcase of a train passenger triggered major disruptions Wednesday on rail services in Spain's two main cities, prompting station evacuations before police declared the incident a false alarm. An official with Spain's National Police said the alert was ended after agents in Madrid confirmed that the suspicious object in the suitcase of a female passenger who had traveled on a high-speed train from Barcelona didn't pose any danger. (Mossos d'Esquadra, Via AP)