Three Pearl dispatchers receive special honors

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Three Pearl dispatchers are honored for their work and persistence in managing emergency situations.
Brandy Pepper, Orlando Redd and Heather Rose Vaughn took nearly 1,000 calls for services in less than five hours September 26 when Pearl was hit with extensive flooding.
The dispatchers were honored during the Board of Aldermen’s meeting Tuesday night for their dedication and skill in keeping up with calls and making sure all first responders were accounted for.
