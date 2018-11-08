Thirteen Carroll Academy students injured after school bus driver has heart attack

CARROLL COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Thirteen Carroll Academy students are injured after a school bus driver has a heart attack.
According to WTVA in Tupelo, Mississippi Highway Patrol Sergeant Ronnie Shive says 75-year-old Jeffrey King suffered a massive heart attack before four Wednesday afternoon.
Shive says King was travelling along Highway 82 from Carrollton to Greenwood with twenty-three Carroll Academy students on board.
The driver went off the highway in Carroll County near CR 316 and landed in a ravine.
Trooper Shive says thirteen students suffered minor injuries.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
As for the school bus driver, Trooper Shive says King was flown to the University Of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
His condition is unknown at this time.
The accident remains under investigation
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.