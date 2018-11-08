Pearl police searching for a box trailer thief

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Pearl police are asking for help to track down the thief or thieves who stole an enclosed box trailer.
Investigators say the enclosed trailer was stolen from the U-Haul on Highway 80 on October 13 around 11:40 p.m.
The truck used to take the trailer is believed to be a white Chevrolet dually with a missing corner light on the passenger side.
If you can help identify the truck or those responsible contact Pearl police at (601) 939-7000.
