Pearl police searching for a box trailer thief

By Maggie Wade | November 8, 2018 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 11:01 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Pearl police are asking for help to track down the thief or thieves who stole an enclosed box trailer.

Investigators say the enclosed trailer was stolen from the U-Haul on Highway 80 on October 13 around 11:40 p.m.

The truck used to take the trailer is believed to be a white Chevrolet dually with a missing corner light on the passenger side.

Pearl Police are searching for this truck that may have been used to haul away a trailer. (SOURCE: Pearl Police Department)
If you can help identify the truck or those responsible contact Pearl police at (601) 939-7000.

