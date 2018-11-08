No hearing for Malkin for hit to head in Pens' loss at Caps

NOTES: F Zach Aston-Reese made his season debut and LW Garrett Wilson made his Penguins debut after being called up Tuesday. ... Penguins C Derick Brassard missed his sixth consecutive game with a lower-body injury. ... Capitals D Brooks Orpik missed his fourth game with a lower-body injury. ... Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom was honored before the game for recording his 600th NHL assist. He's the first player in franchise history to reach that milestone. ... NASA engineer and Apollo 13 flight director Gene Kranz was in attendance and got a standing ovation when shown on the video boards during the second period.