12 killed, suspected gunman dead in mass shooting at California bar

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (RNN) - Authorities say 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were killed and multiple people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a California bar.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday local time at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Witnesses report at least 30 shots were fired, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In a news conference, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said 12 victims were killed, including Ron Helus, a sergeant from his department who was one of the first responders to the scene.
Helus was a 29-year veteran of the force, looking to retire in the next year. He is survived by his wife and son.
“Losing Ron, we go to the gym together and work out together," Dean said. “There’s no way to describe this. It saddens us all and tears at our emotions. He died a hero. He went in to save lives, to save other people."
The sheriff says the suspected gunman, who has not been identified, died at the scene. He was shot, but it’s unclear by whom.
Multiple other victims with different levels of injury have been confirmed. Dean said there was “blood everywhere” inside the bar.
The sheriff says he doesn’t remember the city having another mass shooting in his time on the force.
“I’ve been a cop for 41 years, and I never thought I’d see the things we’ve seen around the country," Dean said.
Authorities say they found a handgun at the scene. They are still searching and investigating.
Witnesses reported the suspect used smoke bombs, but authorities say they have not found any evidence of that.
Deputies say many people fled the bar after shots rang out. Hundreds are believed to have been inside at the time of the incident, according to Capt. Garo Kuredjian with the sheriff’s office.
Authorities say they don’t know if there is a terrorism link to the shooting.
Federal authorities also responded to the scene, including agents for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The bar has a college night on Wednesdays for ages 18 and up, according to its website.
Thousand Oaks is a suburb of Los Angeles, located about 40 miles northwest of downtown.
