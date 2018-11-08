Morning storms cause flash flooding, lightning and fires

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Not one, but two cars were stuck in flash flood waters on Sheppard Road in Jackson Wednesday morning.
A woman said she tried to turn around in the floodwaters but was swept away.
A Jackson police officer came and tried to help, but got stuck too.
Both had to dry off while waiting on wreckers.
In south Jackson, on Sycamore Drive, a lightning bolt from the sky, destroyed most of a home.
“My husband and I were actually at work," said homeowner Marie Bland. "My husband called and told me I needed to get home, that there was a fire. When I got here, my neighbor said that lightning had struck our home and she was able to got my puppy out, thank God.”
The upstairs of the home gutted by fire. The roof was charred, and rooms exposed to the elements.
Downstairs, heavy smoke and water damage, but thankfully nobody hurt.
“I thank God nobody was here, especially my grandchildren," said Bland. "Would they have been upstairs? Probably because that’s where they play.”
The Blands say they do have insurance and plan to rebuild.
Another driver got stuck when their car stopped while trying to drive through the flooded viaduct on Gallatin Street, which floods often when it rains.
They got pushed out by someone with an SUV, but their car may be permanently damaged.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.