Maryland fires 2 trainers involved in treatment of McNair

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, McDonogh high school football lineman Jordan McNair watches from the sideline during a game in McDonogh, Md. Maryland has fired two trainers that were involved in the treatment of Jordan McNair after he collapsed on the field and subsequently died of heatstroke. Maryland has not formally announced the decision and has never named the trainers, but The Associated Press reported in August Wes Robinson and Steve Nordwall had been placed on leave. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Barbara Haddock Taylor)