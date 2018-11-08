JPD: Woman shows up at local hospital with gunshot wound

Jackson police are investigation after a woman showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Source: WLBT
By Waverly McCarthy | November 8, 2018 at 12:22 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 12:24 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to a tweet from JPD, the woman arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

The incident possibly happened on Poindexter Street near Deer Park Street.

There is a heavy police presence in this location and according to our crew at the scene, there is blood on the street.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

