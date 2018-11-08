JPD: Man shows up at local hospital with gunshot wound

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to a tweet from JPD, the man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.
The incident happened on Clinton Blvd. and Flag Chapel Road, right in front Raines Elementary School.
There is no word on the condition of the victim.
According to our crew at the scene, over 24 shell casings were counted. Gas pumps were blocked off at the Express Fuel on the corner. It appears the shooting could have happened in the gas station parking lot near the pumps.
We will update this as more information becomes available.
