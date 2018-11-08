Hinds County deputies seize marijuana, gun and cash

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Hinds County deputies seized approximately two pounds of marijuana, a gun and cash while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday.
According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Dontavius Williams was taken into custody at a home on Wilshire Avenue around noon Wednesday.
He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.
Williams is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
