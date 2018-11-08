Hinds County deputies seize marijuana, gun and cash

Hinds County deputies seize marijuana, gun and cash
Marijuana, cash and a gun were seized at a Jackson home Wednesday. Source: Hinds County Sheriff's Department
By Waverly McCarthy | November 7, 2018 at 7:38 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 7:38 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Hinds County deputies seized approximately two pounds of marijuana, a gun and cash while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday.

According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Dontavius Williams was taken into custody at a home on Wilshire Avenue around noon Wednesday.

21-year-old Dontavius William was arrested after a drug bust Wednesday. Source: Hinds County Sheriff's Department
21-year-old Dontavius William was arrested after a drug bust Wednesday. Source: Hinds County Sheriff's Department

He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Williams is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.