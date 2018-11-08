Friday Night Football Week 13: Scores and Highlights

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.
Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy are facing off in the MAIS Semifinals in the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week.
When these two teams met up back in September, Prep ran away with the win, but since that day, Jackson Prep’s win streak came to an end thanks to Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
Rachel Richlinski, Mike Sands, Chuck Stinson and Jon Wiener will be LIVE at Jackson Prep to bring you all of your End Zone Game of the Week action!
It will be a chilly and damp Week 13 for high school football. You will want to remember a jacket before you head to the field.
Temperatures will be just near that 50 degree mark as we kick off football games across the area Friday night, dropping into the upper 40s by halftime and the mid 40s by the 4th quarter.
- Jackson Academy vs. Jackson Prep
- Tupelo vs. Northwest Rankin
- St. Martin vs. Brandon
- Lafayette vs. Germantown
- Collins vs. St. Joe
- Parklane vs. MRA
- Columbia vs. Crystal Springs
- South Delta vs. Scott Central
- Bay Springs Vs. Pelahatchie
- Warren Central vs. Horn Lake
- Madison Central vs. Oxford
- Pearl vs. Ocean Springs
- Canton vs. West Point
- Brookhaven vs. Hattiesburg
- Velma Jackson vs. Jefferson Davis County
- Pisgah vs. Taylorsville
- Florence vs. West Lauderdale
- Central Hinds vs. Indianola
- Brookhaven Academy vs. Greenville St. Joe
