Friday Night Football Week 13: Scores and Highlights

Watch THE END ZONE on WLBT Fridays at 10 pm followed by FOX 40 SPORTSDECK at 11 pm

Friday Night Football Week 13: Scores and Highlights
Scott Central's massive hit on Pelahatchie. Source: WLBT
By Waverly McCarthy | November 8, 2018 at 11:56 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 12:31 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.

{TAP OF CLICK | WEEK 13 SCORES}

Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy are facing off in the MAIS Semifinals in the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week.

[ GAME OF THE WEEK: Jackson Prep faces rival JA in playoff semifinals ]

When these two teams met up back in September, Prep ran away with the win, but since that day, Jackson Prep’s win streak came to an end thanks to Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

Rachel Richlinski, Mike Sands, Chuck Stinson and Jon Wiener will be LIVE at Jackson Prep to bring you all of your End Zone Game of the Week action!

End Zone Forecast

It will be a chilly and damp Week 13 for high school football. You will want to remember a jacket before you head to the field.

Friday night football games are looking a little chilly and damp this week! Source: WLBT
Friday night football games are looking a little chilly and damp this week! Source: WLBT

Temperatures will be just near that 50 degree mark as we kick off football games across the area Friday night, dropping into the upper 40s by halftime and the mid 40s by the 4th quarter.

Friday, November 8

  • Jackson Academy vs. Jackson Prep
  • Tupelo vs. Northwest Rankin
  • St. Martin vs. Brandon
  • Lafayette vs. Germantown
  • Collins vs. St. Joe
  • Parklane vs. MRA
  • Columbia vs. Crystal Springs
  • South Delta vs. Scott Central
  • Bay Springs Vs. Pelahatchie
  • Warren Central vs. Horn Lake
  • Madison Central vs. Oxford
  • Pearl vs. Ocean Springs
  • Canton vs. West Point
  • Brookhaven vs. Hattiesburg
  • Velma Jackson vs. Jefferson Davis County
  • Pisgah vs. Taylorsville
  • Florence vs. West Lauderdale
  • Central Hinds vs. Indianola
  • Brookhaven Academy vs. Greenville St. Joe

This story will be updated with scores and post game reaction following the WLBT End Zone at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.