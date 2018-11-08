First Alert Forecast: staying unsettled to round out the work week

THURSDAY: A stalled front will hang out near the Gulf Coast, keeping our weather unsettled. Expect occasional showers amid mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will run cooler – generally in the 60s for most. Another front will approach the region by late Thursday into Friday, upticking rain chances again. Expect lows overnight to dip to the lower to middle 50s.
FRIDAY: Keep the umbrellas handy – rain showers will continue at times through the day as sweeping cold front pushes across the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s – many hours may be stuck in the 40s for some. Behind the front, expect clearing skies overnight as we dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED RANGE: A brief bout of high pressure will push across the region for Saturday – expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs only managing the lower 50s for most. Veterans Day Sunday, clouds will gradually increase, leading to shower chances by the evening hours. This leads up to our next rain maker for Monday and slow clearing Tuesday. All the while, that front takes temperatures in the lower to middle 50s and drops then to the upper 40s and lower 50s by Tuesday with our first freeze possible early Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
