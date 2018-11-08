First Alert Forecast: staying unsettled to round out the work week

EXTENDED RANGE: A brief bout of high pressure will push across the region for Saturday – expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs only managing the lower 50s for most. Veterans Day Sunday, clouds will gradually increase, leading to shower chances by the evening hours. This leads up to our next rain maker for Monday and slow clearing Tuesday. All the while, that front takes temperatures in the lower to middle 50s and drops then to the upper 40s and lower 50s by Tuesday with our first freeze possible early Wednesday.