Entergy Mississippi, Recurrent Energy partner on Sunflower Solar Site

"Building the utility of the future means embracing new technologies," said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and chief executive officer. "The Sunflower Solar Facility will support our plan to offer community solar to customers who want renewable energy as part of their energy mix.” Entergy Mississippi began studying solar as a renewable energy source in 2016 when the company built three solar pilot project sites in Brookhaven, Hinds and DeSoto counties.