END ZONE FORECAST: Chilly and Damp for Week 13

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Friday night football games are looking a little chilly and damp this week!
Temperatures will be just near that 50 degree mark as we kick off football games across the area Friday night, dropping into the upper 40s by halftime and the mid 40s by the 4th quarter.
Don’t forget to wear your jackets to the game!
And even though showers will be exiting the region by the time games start up, a lingering shower can’t be ruled out, especially in areas SE of the metro.
Also keep in mind the stands will likely be wet after another dreary day.
Have a great time at the game!
