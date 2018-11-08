Dry dog food recalled over possible vitamin D toxicity

(WTXL/RNN) - Too much vitamin D in some of their dry dog food has prompted Nutrisca and Natural Life Pet Products to issue voluntary recalls.
Nutrisca's recall is nationwide, while Natural Life Pet Products' recall is for eight states, according to news releases from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Nationwide, Nutrisca of St. Louis, Missouri, is voluntarily recalling these products:
- 4 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food, Bag UPC: 8-84244-12495-7
- 15 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food, Bag UPC: 8-84244-12795-8
- 28 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food, Bag UPC: 8-84244-12895-5
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of Feb. 25, 2020, through Sept. 13, 2020. The Best By Date code can be found on the back or bottom of each bag.
In eight states, Natural Life Pet Products of St. Louis, Missouri, is recalling this product:
- 17.5 lbs Natural Life Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food, Bag UPC: 0-12344-08175-1
The product has a Best By Date code of May 29, 2020, through Aug. 10, 2020. The code can be found on the back or bottom of each bag.
The product was distributed to retail stores in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Nutrisca and Natural Life Pet Products said a formulation error led to the elevated vitamin D in the products.
The companies said they became aware of the elevated levels of vitamin D after receiving complaints from three owners that their pets had suffered vitamin D toxicity.
Dogs with elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
People with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed above and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.
Consumers should stop feeding their dogs the products and should either dispose of the products or return the products to the places of purchase for refunds.
Consumers with questions about Natural Life Pet Products may call (888) 279 - 9420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by email at consumerservices@nutrisca.com.
Consumers with questions about Nutrisca products may call (888) 279-9420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by email at consumerservices@nutrisca.com.
