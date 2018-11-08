CONSIDER THIS: Record Turnout

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Nearly 900,000 Mississippians voted on Tuesday, setting a record for turnout in a mid-term election. It may not be enjoyable to stand in line, but when it comes to one on our greatest rights, it was fantastic to see so many people engaged in the election even if it meant waiting a while to cast a ballot.
As expected, we are going to a runoff to select someone to finish the term of former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran. Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith will face off against Democratic candidate Mike Espy. The two finalists will meet in what will most likely be the only debate coordinated by the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, carried live on WLBT and wlbt.com and on TV stations across the state on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
There are other runoffs as well, so it’s not just one race on the ballot. It’s important to once again get out to the polls and exercise your right to help elect the person you want to represent you.
You did it this week… let’s do it again on November 27th.
