CONSIDER THIS: Record Turnout

As expected, we are going to a runoff to select someone to finish the term of former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran. Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith will face off against Democratic candidate Mike Espy. The two finalists will meet in what will most likely be the only debate coordinated by the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, carried live on WLBT and wlbt.com and on TV stations across the state on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.