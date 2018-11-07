Watch candidates’ victory speeches here

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Tuesday, thousands went to the polls and exercised their right to vote.
Special Election race for the U.S. Senate seat is now in overtime. Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy were the top vote-getters and are now in a runoff. Republican Micheal Guest won his election and will now head to Washington as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Watch Cindy Hyde-Smith’s speech below.
Watch Mike Espy’s speech below:
Michael Guest won a seat on the U.S. House of Representatives. The Madison and Rankin County District Attorney addressed supporters Tuesday night in Brandon.
You can watch his speech here:
