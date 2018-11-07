VIDEO: Jackson police cruiser stuck in flood waters

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 10:30 am for Jackson and surrounding areas

By Mary Grace Eppes | November 7, 2018 at 9:31 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 12:37 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 10:30 am for Jackson and surrounding areas.

A severe thunderstorm swept through central Mississippi Wednesday morning, causing flooding in several areas.

Here are some of the latest flooding reports:

  • Water covering a few roads in Mill Creek area (Rankin Co) 
  • Two vehicles, including a police cruiser in flood waters at Ames and Sheppard (Jackson) 
  • Water over road at Monument and Mill (Jackson) 
  • Water covering the intersection at Gallatin and Porter (Jackson) 
  • Greenway Dr is washed out near Moore Dr.  (Jackson)

