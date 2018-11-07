VIDEO: Jackson police cruiser stuck in flood waters

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 10:30 am for Jackson and surrounding areas.
A severe thunderstorm swept through central Mississippi Wednesday morning, causing flooding in several areas.
Here are some of the latest flooding reports:
- Water covering a few roads in Mill Creek area (Rankin Co)
- Two vehicles, including a police cruiser in flood waters at Ames and Sheppard (Jackson)
- Water over road at Monument and Mill (Jackson)
- Water covering the intersection at Gallatin and Porter (Jackson)
- Greenway Dr is washed out near Moore Dr. (Jackson)
