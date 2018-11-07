tuesday night weather forecast

CITY, ST (SITE) -Rain will return by tomorrow Wednesday. Expect rain for the morning commute. Severe weather is unlikely for the rest of this week. Lows tonight in the 50s and highs in the 70s tomorrow. Much colder and rainy weather moves in Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. This weekend could be cold enough for frost in the mornings on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Saturday looks sunny, but some showers are possible Sunday. Expect even colder weather next week with a possibility of freezing temperatures. Average high is 71 and the average low is 47. East wind at 5mph tonight and Northerly at 10mph Wednesday. Sunrise is 6:23am and the sunset is 5:05pm.