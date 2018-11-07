Phone scam threatens arrest by posing as local police department

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A scammer is threatening to make an arrest by pretending to be a local police department.
People are getting a phone call that they owe fines to the Clinton Police Department, but officials warn that this is a scam.
According to the phone call, if they don’t make a payment they will be arrested. This scammer is telling them to put the money on a Greendot Moneypak card.
The Clinton Police Department will never ask anyone to load money on a card and share the card number over the phone.
All fines can only be made through the Court Services Department and the police department assures you that no officer will ever take money from anyone. The department is also warning people to never give out personal information to anyone who calls you.
Never wire money or put funds on a Greendot card and give that information to someone you don’t know.
Government agencies will not contact you demanding payment by MoneyPak. If anyone gets this type of call, you should contact police.
