Mullens earns 2nd start with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CA (WLBT) - Nick Mullens will have the chance to replicate his first performance in front of a national audience.
Mullens will start at quarterback for the 49ers when they host the Giants on Monday night football. Mullens was informed he would start again Tuesday by San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Mullens, starting in place of injured C.J. Beathard last Thursday against, threw for three touchdown passes as the 49ers routed Oakland, 34-3. His passer rating of 151.9 is the highest ever for a quarterback in their NFL debut.
Mullens received a congratulatory phone call from fellow Southern Miss alum, Brett Favre, after the game.
