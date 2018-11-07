JPD searching for masked man who robbed south Jackson Auto Zone

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a business robbery that occurred in the 3200 block of Terry Road just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to Auto Zone, where they learned that a masked black man who was armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money.
The suspect fled after taking an undetermined amount of cash from the register.
No injuries have been reported as investigators attempt to view store surveillance.
This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.