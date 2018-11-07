First Alert Forecast: unsettled, turning cooler ahead

WEDNESDAY: Keep the umbrellas handy! Clouds thickening up overnight will lead to scattered, off and on showers and rumbles of thunder through mid-week. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s and lower 70s north; to the middle to upper 70s south. Clouds hold firm overnight as we dip into the 50s.
THURSDAY: A stalled front will hang out near the Gulf Coast, keeping our weather unsettled. Expect occasional showers amid mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will run cooler – generally in the 60s for most. Another front will approach the region by late Thursday into Friday, upticking rain chances again. Expect lows overnight to dip to the lower to middle 50s.
EXTENDED RANGE: Our active weather pattern continues with a slug of showers through Friday – temperatures will hang in the 50s all day amid clouds and a wind turning briskly out of the north later in the day. Sunshine returns for the weekend – yet the temperatures will remain chilly. Highs will run in the 50s Saturday, lower 60s Sunday. Lows will dip to the upper 30s and lower 40s. A blast of cold air amid another round of rain will drop southward through early next week, pushing highs in the lower 50s by mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
