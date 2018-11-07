First Alert Forecast: unsettled, turning cooler ahead

EXTENDED RANGE: Our active weather pattern continues with a slug of showers through Friday – temperatures will hang in the 50s all day amid clouds and a wind turning briskly out of the north later in the day. Sunshine returns for the weekend – yet the temperatures will remain chilly. Highs will run in the 50s Saturday, lower 60s Sunday. Lows will dip to the upper 30s and lower 40s. A blast of cold air amid another round of rain will drop southward through early next week, pushing highs in the lower 50s by mid-week.