Computer issues delay voter results in Rankin County

(Source: AP Graphics Bank)
By Waverly McCarthy | November 6, 2018 at 9:12 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 9:25 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Computer issues are delaying voter results in Rankin County.

According to Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke, officials are experiencing computer issues at the Rankin Co Emergency Operations Center on Marquette Road.

All votes were taken and will be counted, they are just having issue with the tabulation equipment.

Right now, there are no totals.

They are currently working to fix the problems to get the results as soon as possible.

We will update this as more information develops.

