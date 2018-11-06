25-yr-old man found shot at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Just before 10:00 Monday night, Jackson police responded to the 300 block of Raymond Road in regards to a shooting. When they arrived, officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his side.
The victim told police he was driving down the road when several shots were fired at his car.
He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
The suspects are believed to be traveling in a white truck.
Police are still trying to determine a motive.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.