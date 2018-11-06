West Highland Drive next stop on city resurfacing project in Jackson

“We put a little over $1.2 million in the asphalt you’re standing on over the last few months," said Darryl Coxworth, general manager of NAPA. "And I’m excited to hear that we’re one of the next ones up to be able to get some relief on the road out here. Because although we appreciate all the part sales for the front end work and stuff, it’s nice to know that we’re putting our money back into the roads. We really need that.”