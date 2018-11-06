West Highland Drive next stop on city resurfacing project in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A candidate for U.S. Senate, representatives from a local business and Jackson’s mayor continue to emphasize the need for work on infrastructure.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was joined by representatives from NAPA Autoparts and Senate candidate Mike Espy to discuss the latest street paving project on West Highland Drive. It’s near John R. Lynch Street off Raymond Road.
The mayor says not only NAPA, but the Jackson State University E-Center is located along this stretch.
This is the fourth area in a series of streets scheduled for citywide resurfacing projects. NAPA has already done work on it's parking lot.
“We put a little over $1.2 million in the asphalt you’re standing on over the last few months," said Darryl Coxworth, general manager of NAPA. "And I’m excited to hear that we’re one of the next ones up to be able to get some relief on the road out here. Because although we appreciate all the part sales for the front end work and stuff, it’s nice to know that we’re putting our money back into the roads. We really need that.”
“If you have traveled on West Highland Drive any time recently, you know the deplorable state that it is in,” said Mayor Lumumba. "I have repeatedly spoken to the declining of our infrastructure that our infrastructure costs are an estimated $2.5 billion and that we have to address this aggressively.”
The mayor says the city must support existing businesses but also make sure they don’t create islands of wealth surrounded by a sea of poverty.
