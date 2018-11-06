Weatherspoon, Davis, Holman named preseason All-SEC

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WLBT) - The league’s coaches have voted Mississippi State Quinndary Weatherspoon to the preason All-SEC First Team.
The senior from Velma Jackson High School and reigning Howell Trophy winner led the Bulldogs in scoring last season and finished 14th in the conference at 14.4 points per game.
Weatherspoon’s teammate, Aric Holman, was voted to the Second Team. He averaged over 10 points per game last season, while ranking in the top 10 in the SEC in both rebounds and blocks.
Holman is joined on the Second Team by Ole Miss guard Terence Davis.
Davis led the Rebels in scoring last year at 13.8 points per game.
To see the preseason All-SEC teams in their entirety, click here.
