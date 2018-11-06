Moss Point man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - 52-year-old Michael Todd Ward of Moss Point, was sentenced Tuesday by a judge to 151 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.
In 2016, Ward supplied co-defendants living in an area known as “the Hill” in Vancleave, Mississippi, with more than five kilograms of methamphetamine and a half a kilogram of cocaine.
He pleaded guilty on January 26 to an indictment that named him as a co-conspirator.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie.
