Jerry Jones backs Prescott as Cowboys QB

FRISCO, TX (WLBT) - Jerry Jones went on local radio in Dallas to say Dak Prescott will receive a contract extension to remain the Cowboys' quarterback of the future.
“Listen, Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. “He’s young and he’s going to get extended.”
Prescott is eligible for a contract extension following this season. He’ll make $630,000 this year in the third year of a four-year contract he signed as a 4th round draft pick out of Mississippi State. Prescott is set to earn $720,000 next season.
But Prescott has struggled since winning NFL Rookie of the Year and guiding the Cowboys to an NFC East Division title in 2016. Dallas is just 13-13 since, including 3-5 this season. His 1,660 passing yards rank 27th in the NFL this year, and he’s thrown just 10 touchdown passes. Prescott has been sacked 28 times, third most in the league.
Prescott turned the ball over twice in Dallas' Monday night loss to the Titans.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.