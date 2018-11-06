Hinds County Sheriff’s Department looking for burglars who were caught on camera

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Take a look at the surveillance video attached to this story.
If you recognize the two in the video, you should call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department with your information.
They are wanted for the theft of four air conditioning units from a Raymond residence, and for questioning in several other burglaries in the area.
Investigators said the pair are traveling in a white Dodge truck.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) if you have information.
