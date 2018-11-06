First Alert Forecast: trending quieter for Election Day Tuesday

ELECTION TUESDAY: A few lingering showers will be possible along with a few pockets of fog; outside of that, expect skies to clear for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80°. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of our next rain maker – bringing showers to the region after midnight as we drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will quickly thicken up through Wednesday as a quick moving system moves across the region, bringing a chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Highs will be in lower to middle 70s. Overnight, clouds will hold with a few lingering showers as lows drop into the 50s.
EXTENDED RANGE: An active pattern will keep rain showers on deck through the end of the work week, with several system lining up near a stalled boundary along the Gulf Coast. Along with the rain showers, a gradually drop in temperatures behind each system. Wednesday’s lower 70s will drop to the upper 60s Thursday, upper 50s by Friday as a sweeping front pushes through. Behind that, we’ll turn drier into the weekend, yet stay cool.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
