Eli Manning to remain Giants starter... for now

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (WLBT) - Eli Manning will be the starting quarterback Monday night when the Giants face the San Francisco 49ers.
New York head coach Pat Shurmur making the announcement Tuesday as the team returned from its bye week. Shurmur was noncommittal prior to the bye if Manning would remain the starter for the 1-7 Giants.
“I told him he’s starting Monday,” Shurmur told reporters Tuesday. "Part of the conversation was, ‘We trust you, we want to work with you and we trust the fact that you’re going to get in there and help us win football games.’”
Manning has thrown just 8 touchdown passes this season, tied for 27th in the NFL, with 6 interceptions. He’s been sacked 31 times, more than any other quarterback in the league.
