DECISION 2018: Races to Watch

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - On Nov. 6, voters across America will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2018 general election. All 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate will be contested.
Here are the candidates running in Mississippi’s biggest races this year:
U.S. Senate
- Roger Wicker (Republican – incumbent) - WINNER
- David Baria (Democrat)
- Shawn O’Hara (Reform party)
- Danny Bedwell (Libertarian party)
There is also a November 6 special election to complete Thad Cochran's term. Because it's an open election, party affiliation is not listed by the Secretary of State.
U.S. Senate Special Election
- Tobey Bartee (Democrat)
- Mike Espy (Democrat)
- Cindy Hyde-Smith (Republican - incumbent)
- Chris McDaniel (Republican)
U.S. House of Representatives District 3
- Michael Holland (Reform party)
- Micheal Ted Evans (Democrat)
- Michael Guest (Republican)
U.S. House of Representatives District 2
- Bennie Thompson (Democrat - Incumbent)- WINNER
- Irving Harris (Reform party)
- Troy Ray (Independent)
The November 6 general election also includes a host of judicial races in each county. To see a sample ballot for the general election, including the judges running in each district, click HERE.
