Daughter of Jackson man missing from Edwards still searching for answers

EDWARDS, MS (WLBT) - The daughter of a 64-year-old Jackson man who went missing from Edwards almost one month ago says she believes her father was murdered.
Demetrius Ross is asking the community for any information that will help her locate her father.
“My dad is a generous sweet, loving man,” she said.
Ross' father, 64-year-old Richard Cooper, went missing on October 15.
According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, he was last seen leaving a home in Edwards driving a maroon Ford Taurus.
Ross says she discovered that her father was been missing a week later.
“Every time I called I could never get through to him,” she said.
That’s when she got on a plane, came to Jackson and started her own investigation. The first tip led her to the home of her father’s new girlfriend.
“And that’s where all my dad’s stuff was," she said.
That’s when she says she filed a missing persons report.
Ross says two of her father’s vehicles were sitting in the driveway, along with a van he had been working on for a Crystal Springs church.
“All of his belongings, his medicines, his personal papers with his social security number. It was all just thrown over the van,” she continued.
Ross says her father’s phone was also in the van, with its screen cracked.
She says the next time she went back to the home the van was gone.
That’s when Ross says she got another tip that a woman had been seen driving the van.
The tipper also said that the van could be found at the Westwood Apartments in Jackson. Being in Texas, Ross wasn’t able to go to the scene, so we went instead. The van is, in fact, located at the complex.
Residents at the complex say the van has been there for about a month.
Ross hopes the van will provide new clues about what happened to her dad.
“My dad’s birthday would have been November 16," she said. “So, it’s really sad and very hard because we were very close to my dad.”
