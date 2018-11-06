City of Jackson suspends checkpoints after Hosemann expresses concerns

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has suspended all administrative checkpoints after concerns expressed by Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.
At a press conference Tuesday morning giving an Election Day update, Hosemann was asked about JPD running checkpoints during voting hours.
“Why did they do that? Ask them. It’s Election Day," Hosemann said to the media. "We don’t even allow uniformed officers in the precincts for that very reason. I mean, why are they stopping people?”
A few hours later the City of Jackson and JPD both tweeted in response, saying that all administrative checkpoints were suspended for Election Day.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talked with the media to address the concerns.
Mayor Lumumba says the roadblock was conducted in an area that had seen several accidents over the past few days.
“This was not in an effort, of course, to suppress the voter turnout. I have since talked with the Secretary of State, Delbert Hosemann, and indicated why this roadblock took place. We both agreed that this was not the best day to execute this routine measure.”
The Secretary of State’s Office wanted to reiterate that the City of Jackson and the Jackson Police Department have been wonderful partners of their’s and they do understand that the checkpoints were not widespread.
“We appreciate all Chief Davis and the Jackson Police do to protect and serve, and we appreciate their partnership in helping us ensure voters get to the polls on Election Day," they sent in a statement.
