Ta’amu expected to play vs. Texas A&M

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - Jordan Ta’amu is expected to play Saturday when Ole Miss travels to Texas A&M.
Ta’amu injured his foot in the Rebels' loss to South Carolina. The senior quarterback accounted for 445 total yards in the 48-44 defeat.
Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke told reporters Monday Ta’amu will be limited in practice this week, but Luke expects him to “be fine to play” against Texas A&M.
Luke also said backup quarterback Matt Corral will be ready if needed. Corral saw action against South Carolina, failing to complete either of his two pass attempts.
“If we need him, Matt’s (Corral) the guy," said Luke. "But I think Jordan is going to be fine. We will limit him some this week just to get him healthy, but it’s not an injury that we think that will keep him out of the game.”
Ole Miss faces Texas A&M Saturday in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is at 11:00 am.
