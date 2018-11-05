Soul Bowl for East title? JSU’s Hendrick won’t get ahead of himself

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson State can earn a share of the SWAC’s East Division title with wins in their final two games. But interim head coach John Hendrick prefers to take it one at a time.
The Tigers win over Prairie View A&M improved their conference record to 3-2. They now travel to Montgomery to face Alabama State Saturday before meeting Alcorn State in the Soul Bowl in Lorman on November 17. The Braves currently lead the East Division with a record of 5-1.
“I don’t want to think about Alcorn right now, to be totally honest with you,” Hendrick said Monday when asked about the possibility of the division title being on the line when his Tigers meet the Braves.
“We have a big challenge this week,” Hendrick continued. “Alcorn is a rivalry game... I want to make sure we are completely prepared and ready to play Alabama State because if we don’t get by them, it doesn’t make any difference what the game (against Alcorn) is like.”
Alcorn State would win the East Division outright with a victory over Jackson State. Alabama A&M could also claim a share of the division title if Alcorn lost and the Bulldogs beat Mississippi Valley State on November 17.
In the event of a tie, tiebreakers would be used by the SWAC to determine who would represent the East Division in the SWAC Championship Game on December 1. The league announced last week the conference’s “highest ranking" team would host this year’s championship game.
