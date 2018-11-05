Search underway for deckhand who fell off boat into Mississippi River

Search underway for deckhand who fell off boat into Mississippi River
Search underway for Vicksburg man who fell overboard; Source: Facebook
By Morgan Howard | November 5, 2018 at 12:16 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 12:17 PM

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - A search is underway for a Vicksburg man who reportedly fell off a boat and into the Mississippi River Saturday.

According to Tensas Parish Sheriff Rickey A. Jones, a search and recovery operation is underway near St. Joseph, Louisiana in the Mississippi River for the missing man.

25-year-old Timothy Hearn was working as a deck hand at the time of the accident.

Search underway for Vicksburg man who fell overboard; Source: Facebook
Search underway for Vicksburg man who fell overboard; Source: Facebook (Search underway for Vicksburg man who fell overboard; Source: Facebook)
Search underway for Vicksburg man who fell overboard; Source: Facebook
Search underway for Vicksburg man who fell overboard; Source: Facebook (Search underway for Vicksburg man who fell overboard; Source: Facebook)

Sheriff Jones says he reportedly fell off the vessel around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.