Search underway for deckhand who fell off boat into Mississippi River

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - A search is underway for a Vicksburg man who reportedly fell off a boat and into the Mississippi River Saturday.
According to Tensas Parish Sheriff Rickey A. Jones, a search and recovery operation is underway near St. Joseph, Louisiana in the Mississippi River for the missing man.
25-year-old Timothy Hearn was working as a deck hand at the time of the accident.
Sheriff Jones says he reportedly fell off the vessel around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.
