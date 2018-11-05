Newlyweds killed in helicopter crash while leaving their wedding

(RNN) - A newlywed couple died in a helicopter crash while leaving their wedding ceremony on Saturday, just an hour and a half after they were married.
Multiple media reports have identified the couple as Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler. According to the Houstonian, the student newspaper for Sam Houston State University, the two were seniors at the university.
The groom’s grandfather William Byler confirmed to KTRK the crash happened near the family ranch in Uvalde, TX. The helicopter pilot was also killed.
Authorities didn’t locate the wreckage until daybreak, KSAT reported. San Antonio firefighters dispatched 10 members of its Technical Rescue Team to assist.
Deputies with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they responded to a call from the aviation monitoring center about a downed aircraft around midnight. However, they did not confirm the identities of anyone on board.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
NTSB told local media it will release details about the crash on Monday.
