Mississippi city says county not sharing incentive costs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - Officials in a Mississippi city are complaining that the surrounding county isn't sharing in the cost of incentives for two industrial plants.
Vicksburg officials approved $300,000 to pay the local share of two Mississippi Development Authority grants. The state agency is giving $1 million to sawmill Vicksburg Forest Products and $2 million to commercial kitchen equipment maker Unified Brands.
Mayor George Flaggs tells The Vicksburg Post he hopes Warrant County supervisors would pay half of the $300,000.
Supervisors, though, said Monday that they're not interested in paying anything. Supervisor Richard George says neither company asked the county for money during recruitment.
Unified Brands plans to employ 425 people, while Vicksburg Forest Products plans to employ 125 people.
Flaggs says he apologizes for not having "the best relationship" with supervisors.
Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com
