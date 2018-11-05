Candidate sound off: Cindy Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - In lieu of a Senate debate, we wanted to give voters the ability to hear Senate candidates answer the same three questions ahead of election day. Here are some of Cindy Hyde-Smith’s answers.
Q: What do you think should be done at the federal level to improve healthcare and health outcomes in Mississippi?
A: “We have got to address access to healthcare. We have so many small hospitals that are so very important to us. It is crucial not just for employers, but their service of care there. The cost of prescription drugs, our president is working very hard on that. You know, we’re working on many aspects of healthcare that pre-existing conditions have to be included in there. We’ve got to work on the affordability. We’ve got to work on that access, and prescription drug costs is very vital.”
Q: How would you propose to improve job opportunities and the job outlook for Mississippians?
A: “The thing that I want to concentrate on and that I think is being done already that we need to capitalize on… Governor Bryant has done an excellent job on workforce training. But when you take that, an even someone who’s already in another career that wants to change, that we can match them to the job that we have openings… That is money well spent and that is time well spent.”
Q: What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?
A: “You know, I have a record that we’re running on. I have a very conservative voting record in the state Senate. Being the commissioner of agriculture, I was over the states largest industry, an $8 billion industry, which one in every four jobs was related to. It was the department of agriculture and commerce. And to have the opportunity to be selected twice state wide in that, I think puts me in a very good position to know the needs of the state, to know the industry of the state, the jobs that are out there, the jobs we can capitalize on, the jobs we can create, and to have that opportunity to be selected twice state wide in there, I think puts me in a very good position to know the needs of the state, the industry of the state, the jobs that are out there, the jobs we can capitalize on, the jobs we can create. And no one will work harder than I will work and the people of Mississippi know that.”
To view Hyde-Smith’s full interview, watch the video below.
