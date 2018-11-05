Candidate sound off: Cindy Hyde-Smith

A: “You know, I have a record that we’re running on. I have a very conservative voting record in the state Senate. Being the commissioner of agriculture, I was over the states largest industry, an $8 billion industry, which one in every four jobs was related to. It was the department of agriculture and commerce. And to have the opportunity to be selected twice state wide in that, I think puts me in a very good position to know the needs of the state, to know the industry of the state, the jobs that are out there, the jobs we can capitalize on, the jobs we can create, and to have that opportunity to be selected twice state wide in there, I think puts me in a very good position to know the needs of the state, the industry of the state, the jobs that are out there, the jobs we can capitalize on, the jobs we can create. And no one will work harder than I will work and the people of Mississippi know that.”