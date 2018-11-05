ALERT DAY: Foggy banks early; strong storms possible late

MONDAY: Monday is an ALERT DAY as the possibility of strong to severe storms could manifest itself later in the day, into tonight. Before that, fog will be an issue for some heading out the door. Expect the fog to lift by mid-morning, giving way to a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will push in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A front will approach the area, sparking scattered storms. A few of the storms that do develop could be strong to severe ahead of the main line. Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The more favored area to watch for will be north of I-20; while areas south could see not much of anything. A line of showers and storms will push through the region overnight and early Tuesday morning – lows will be in the 60s, for the most part.
TUESDAY: A few lingering showers will be possible along with a few pockets of fog; outside of that, expect skies to clear for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80°. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of our next rain maker – bringing showers to the region after midnight as we drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED RANGE: An active pattern will keep rain showers on deck through the end of the work week, with several system lining up near a stalled boundary along the Gulf Coast. Along with the rain showers, a gradually drop in temperatures behind each system. Wednesday’s lower 70s will drop to the upper 60s Thursday, upper 50s by Friday as a sweeping front pushes through. Behind that, we’ll turn drier into the weekend, yet stay cool.
