ALERT DAY: Foggy banks early; strong storms possible late

MONDAY: Monday is an ALERT DAY as the possibility of strong to severe storms could manifest itself later in the day, into tonight. Before that, fog will be an issue for some heading out the door. Expect the fog to lift by mid-morning, giving way to a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will push in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A front will approach the area, sparking scattered storms. A few of the storms that do develop could be strong to severe ahead of the main line. Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The more favored area to watch for will be north of I-20; while areas south could see not much of anything. A line of showers and storms will push through the region overnight and early Tuesday morning – lows will be in the 60s, for the most part.