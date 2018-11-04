WWI centenary to be marked in London and Paris, not Berlin

FILE- In this June 28, 1919, file photo representatives of the Allied Powers and of Germany at Palace gather during the signing of the treaty marking the close of World War I by of Versailles in Paris, France. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on French soil, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be in London at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey with Queen Elizabeth II. But while the leaders visit the capitals of Germany's wartime enemies, at home there are no national commemorations planned for the centenary of the Nov. 11 armistice that brought an end to the four-year war that killed more than 2 million of its troops and left 4 million wounded. (AP Photo, File) (AP)