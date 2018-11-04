Trump presidency faces high stakes in midterm elections

White House aides insist the president doesn't spend much time contemplating defeat, but he has begun to try to calibrate expectations. He has focused on the competitive Senate races the final days of his scorched-earth campaign blitz, and has distanced himself from blame should Republicans lose the House. If that happens, he intends to claim victory, arguing his efforts on the campaign trail narrowed GOP losses and helped them hold the Senate, according to a person familiar with Trump's thinking who asked for anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss White House conversations by name.