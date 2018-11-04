ALERT DAY ISSUED FOR MONDAY

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A cold front has brought us gloomy conditions for the latter half of the weekend. Although the rain has continued into the afternoon, showers should eventually shift east of our area by this evening. Fog follows closely behind, however, and could be dense leaving for work Monday morning!
Monday is now an Alert Day as we are still anticipating the threat for severe weather starting in the afternoon and ending overnight around 4AM. Although all of us will have the chance to see damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes, the better threat will be along and north of I-20. Any storms that form tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of the main line of storms will need to be watched closely for potential strengthening. The line of storms will eventually push south and into our northern counties around midnight, falling apart before many wake up. Make sure you keep your notifications on and phones charged so any warnings that come out will wake you up! Download our First Alert Weather App if you haven’t already so you can also watch our coverage live if the power does go out.
Most of the storms are out of the way by Tuesday morning, which is good news for those who plan to vote before work.
Showers and storms will be likely again Wednesday through Friday, and Friday’s storms could be strong-severe as well. Once this cold front pushes through, MUCH colder air moves in and we could be waking up in the 30s Saturday morning! Stay tuned for details regarding this forecast!
What to know ahead of severe weather:
The app includes push alerts for severe weather warnings and the ability to submit weather photos and videos. The alerts are sent based on the device’s location, using GPS. This means you don’t have to select any particular county - you are simply warned if severe.
If you don't know how to get our weather alerts, click here.
You can track the storm yourself by clicking on our First Alert Interactive Radar.
Be sure you send all your weather photos to sendit@wlbt.com .
WLBT First Alert Weather Team:
For up to the minute weather coverage and tips to stay safe, go to our First Alert Weather Facebook page and follow our meteorologists on Twitter so you can join in on the conversation.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.