ALERT DAY ISSUED FOR MONDAY

Monday is now an Alert Day as we are still anticipating the threat for severe weather starting in the afternoon and ending overnight around 4AM. Although all of us will have the chance to see damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes, the better threat will be along and north of I-20. Any storms that form tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of the main line of storms will need to be watched closely for potential strengthening. The line of storms will eventually push south and into our northern counties around midnight, falling apart before many wake up. Make sure you keep your notifications on and phones charged so any warnings that come out will wake you up! Download our First Alert Weather App if you haven’t already so you can also watch our coverage live if the power does go out.